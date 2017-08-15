Las Vegas being considered to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

A rendering was made of the possible future Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is among 44 cities being considered to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada reached out to the city officials to take part in the bidding process. A total of 49 stadiums will be considered in the official bid.

In Las Vegas, the planned Raiders Stadium is under consideration as a host site.

Soon-to-be #Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas on @ussoccer list of cities that could host games at North America #WorldCup in 2026 pic.twitter.com/bpK6Cy7QU0 — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) August 15, 2017

The committee said the 49 stadiums being considered include stadiums for soccer and football. All are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches and a capacity of 80,000 to be considered for the opening match and final. The Raiders stadium has a proposed capacity of 72,000.

Each city has to propose international-level training sites and locations for team base camps, and hotels for teams, staff and VIP's., according to the committee.

The United Bid Committee will review the submissions from each city and will issue a shortlist of cities by September. A final bid from each city will be due by January of 2018.

LV has told Sep. 5th to declare interest, they are 1 of 49 cities picked. Only 20-25 cities will be chosen in the final bid by NA — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) August 15, 2017

The committee said it plans to include 20 to 25 venues in its final bid to FIFA. The committee said at least 12 locations could ultimately serve as official host cities and those not selected may have other opportunities to be involved such as hosting the International Broadcast Center, host Team Base Camp or hosting other events.

A list of the other stadiums and cities being considered can be found online here.

