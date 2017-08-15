Faith Lutheran debuts Next Gen classrooms

Remember the days when a chalkboard, some student desks and a couple of educational posters completed a classroom? Those days are drifting away.

Some students in Clark County started the year in some brand new Next Gen classrooms.

The Next Gen classrooms feature pops of color, such as blue, and everything is movable so students aren't confined to one seating pattern. There is no front of the class in a Next Gen classroom. The students also sit in pods of four creating a better experience for group learning. During tests, students have dividers to put up on the table, the dividers also double as dry erase boards for the students to use. Several monitors are also placed in the room so the student's eyes are able to wander.

Technology and advancement are major components to Next Gen classrooms. Students receive Mac Book Air laptops and they don't have to carry around textbooks because they are all online.

Faith Lutheran features Next Gen classrooms. Staff from the school recently visited Laguna Beach High School in California to see Next Gen classrooms to pick out and design classrooms at Faith Lutheran's new classroom additions.

This article was written by Mike Doria.

