Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at Harmon Avenue and Wynn Road, near Valley View Boulevard. 

According to police, a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper saw a male lying in the roadway. Police believe the man was injured in a hit-and-run crash. 

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

