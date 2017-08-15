Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at Harmon Avenue and Wynn Road, near Valley View Boulevard.

According to police, a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper saw a male lying in the roadway. Police believe the man was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

