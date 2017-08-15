Parents using ride share for kids

An Uber mobile application dedicated to Las Vegas is shown in this undated photo. (FOX5)

Derrick Smith started driving for Uber and Lyft in 2015 when ride sharing came back to the Valley. He told FOX5 he has noticed a new trend recently.

"Parents are getting very comfortable with this option, which is a very illegal option quite honestly," Smith said about parents using ride share apps to pick up their kids.

Parents have been ordering rides for their underage children and sending them alone with the drivers.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe that parents was allowing their 14-year-old to get in a car with a complete stranger," Smith said.

FOX5 reached out to both Uber and Lyft about the issue. The companies said this goes against their terms and conditions. App users and riders must be at least 18-years-old or accompanied by a parent or guardian to use the app.

Smith told FOX5 parents haven't been following this rule.

"I actually had to report over 10 rides last school year at the end of the season," he said.

Uber and Lyft encourage drivers to report these situations. They said the driver's rating rating will not be affected and passengers breaking the rules will have their accounts deactivated.

"I have to give it to both companies, Uber and Lyft. They are very on top of this once you report it," Smith said.

