Construction delays push back opening of Interstate 11

The highly anticipated opening of the Interstate 11 was pushed back one day due to construction delays, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said the 2.5-mile-long section of southbound Interstate 11 between the U.S. Highway 95 interchange and Railroad Pass Casino interchange will open to traffic at 5 a.m. on Aug. 16, rather than Aug. 15 as originally planned.

Commuters heading to Rail Road Pass Casino will need to use the U.S. 93/95 interchange to Searchlight to arrive at their destination, according to public information officer Tony Illia.

Drivers exiting the casino will need to make a U-turn at Wagonwheel Drive to travel towards Boulder City, Illia said.

According to NDOT, the opening of this portion of Interstate 11 is part of the first phase of the project, costing a total of $83 million.

NDOT advises drivers to proceed with caution as they travel through heavy-construction zones.

Visit nvroads.com or call 511 to plan your commute ahead of time.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.