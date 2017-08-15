CCSD superintendent 'optimistic' as students return to class

On Monday, streets were packed with parents and other guardians behind the wheels and big yellow buses filling the school zones.

As students walked into a new school year, the Clark County School District administrators reflected on the issues of the past school year and how to move forward.

“Kids are are in classes which is important," CCSD superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said. "They're starting to learn on their first day, actually everything seems to be going very well.”

The first day of school in the district wasn't all about excitement. The district faced many challenges in the last school year, including teachers and staff having inappropriate relationships and interactions with students.

“We’re very optimistic about this school year," Skorkowsky said. "We know that we’ve had many challenges in the past year, we’re putting together policies and practices in place to ensure that we can prevent that behavior.”

Skorkowsky said they're reflecting on where they've lacked in the past to make a better future for students.

”The social media policy being one of those," he said. "It's also about training though, making sure that everybody knows where the line is and making sure that nobody crosses it.”

Another challenge the district has struggled with is teacher shortages.

Currently, there are over 400 openings they're working to fill. Skorkowsky said they're targeting soon-to-be educators who will graduate in Dec. to be ready for classrooms by Jan.

“We have been used to having a number of openings in the past year unfortunately," Skorkowsky said. "So what we have done is really work on those long term substitutes that are quality individuals who can take on that teacher role in the classroom."

As the first day back to school came to a close, Skorkowsky promised parents that the school district is working around the clock to ensure student safety, despite a past year riddled with arrest and allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We have systems and practices in place that will protect their students, but they should also be vigilant in talking to their students ... checking their students phone engaging in what their side of it is, we can work together to prevent this.”

