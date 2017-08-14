Nevada student who attended Unite the Right Rally: 'I'm not racist'

Peter Cvjetanovic, a student at the University of Reno Nevada, attended the 'Unite the Right' rally, but said he's not a racist. (FOX5)

On Saturday, hundreds gathered for the 'Unite the Right Rally' at the University of Virginia. They were there protesting the removal of a Robert Lee Statue, the Confederate general during the Civil War. Peter Cvjetanovic, a student at the University of Reno Nevada, attended the rally, but said he's not a racist.

"I was filled with emotion and passion, it was a mob mentality. Really that is just an unfortunately timed photograph," that's how Peter Cvjetanovic described the viral photo of him, torch in hand, marching with white nationalists in Charlottesville Virginia.

"I do not identify as a racist, I identify as an identitarian," he said.

As an identitarian, Peter said he believes that in the future, there may be no more white people; something he does not want to happen.

"I fear that with mass immigration where you can go anywhere and live anywhere, certain races will be out-bred."

He said he is not a white nationalist who believes that white people are somehow superior. He did admit he marched alongside Klansmen and Nazis but said he did not participate in any anti-Semitic chants.

Cvjetanovic returned to Reno and said friends and family have been reaching out and supporting him, but that this past weekend changed his life.

"Both sides have blood on their hands. Their side is he one threatening me and my family, and the people who claim to be tolerant and claim to love all people. They are threatening me and hurting my friends and that is not acceptable."

An online petition is asking UNR to expel Cvjetanovic but on Monday the school said it has no plans to do that. He said he was never worried that he would be expelled.

"I hope they understand we have the right to speak."

