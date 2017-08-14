19-year-old killed in Henderson motorcycle crash

A satellite image of the intersection where a fatal crash took place on Aug. 13 (Google Maps).

Henderson police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a release.

Henderson fire and police officials responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, near St. Rose Parkway at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 13.

Preliminary details indicate a Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way for the motorcyclist. The driver of the Honda said they did not see the incoming motorcyclist on the roadway, according to police.

The 19-year-old rider of the motorcycle was transported to Sunrise hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Police said alcohol nor speed are not considered factors in the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the decedent after notifying his family.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.