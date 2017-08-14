Henderson police investigate armored truck robbery

The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

An armored truck was robbed as the driver made a pickup at a Wells Fargo Monday, according to the Henderson Police Department.

According to Officer Scott Williams, of Henderson police, a Loomis armored truck with one driver inside pulled up to the bank in the 100 block of North Pecos Avenue, near Wigwam Parkway, at 10:46 a.m. The driver was robbed at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Williams said.

Williams said there was at least one suspect and they are investigating if a second person was involved.

No injuries were reported, Williams said.

