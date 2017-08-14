Man in custody in connection with ‘threatening note’ found at He - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man in custody in connection with ‘threatening note’ found at Heller’s office

Posted: Updated:
Richard Holley (Source: LVMPD) Richard Holley (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a ‘threatening note” that was found at Sen. Dean Heller’s office in July.

Richard Holley was arrested for extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer, police said. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

On July 14, police believe Holley entered the building where Heller’s office is located and left the note. Police responded after receiving a call from an alarm company reporting a burglary at the building.

Police did not reveal what the note addressed to Heller said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.