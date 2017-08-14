Man in custody in connection with ‘threatening note’ found at Heller’s office

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a ‘threatening note” that was found at Sen. Dean Heller’s office in July.

Richard Holley was arrested for extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer, police said. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

On July 14, police believe Holley entered the building where Heller’s office is located and left the note. Police responded after receiving a call from an alarm company reporting a burglary at the building.

Police did not reveal what the note addressed to Heller said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

