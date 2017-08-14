Average price of fuel rises in Las Vegas

Gas prices rose in the city of Las Vegas, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for fuel in the Valley was $2.54 per gallon, which was 20 cents higher than the national average of $2.34 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

Including the change in fuel prices in Las Vegas over the past week, prices yesterday were 18 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 7 cents higher than the previous month. The national average increased by 9.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 22.4 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average cost of fuel in the state of Nevada dropped four cents to $2.76 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

In nearby Riverside and San Bernardino, the average cost of gas was $2.90 per gallon.

According to Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, gas went up for the fourth straight week "pushing the national average this week to its highest level of the summer so far." DeHaan said there are signs that "we may be nearing a short-term peak as the climb in gasoline prices has begun to slow."

