Attorney: British cyber expert will be cleared

A Las Vegas federal judge has set bail of $30,000 for a celebrated young British cybersecurity researcher accused by U.S. prosecutors of creating and distributing malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, British IT expert Marcus Hutchins speaks during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. (AP Images)

The Latest on the arrest of a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating a malware program (all times local):

An attorney for a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating malicious software to steal banking information says the researcher is "brilliant" and "a hero" who will eventually be cleared. Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday in Wisconsi

Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday in Wisconsin federal court to charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud. He was arrested Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to England after a cybersecurity convention.

Until then, Hutchins had been seen as a cybercrime-fighting hero for finding a "kill switch" earlier this year that slowed the outbreak of the damaging WannaCry virus.

Hutchins' attorney Marcia Hofmann says he will vigorously defend himself and will be "fully vindicated" at trial.

An Oct. 23 trial date has been set.