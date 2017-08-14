Attorney: British cyber expert will be cleared - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Attorney: British cyber expert will be cleared

An attorney for a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating malicious software to steal banking information says the researcher is "brilliant" and "a hero" who will eventually be cleared. Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday in Wisconsin federal court to charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud.

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP) -
An attorney for a British cybersecurity researcher accused of creating malicious software to steal banking information says the researcher is "brilliant" and "a hero" who will eventually be cleared.
Marcus Hutchins pleaded not guilty on Monday in Wisconsin federal court to charges of conspiring to commit computer fraud. He was arrested Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to England after a cybersecurity convention.
Until then, Hutchins had been seen as a cybercrime-fighting hero for finding a "kill switch" earlier this year that slowed the outbreak of the damaging WannaCry virus.
Hutchins' attorney Marcia Hofmann says he will vigorously defend himself and will be "fully vindicated" at trial.
An Oct. 23 trial date has been set.

