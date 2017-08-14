LVFR: Passerby throws rocks to alert couple of burning condo

A condo was damaged in a fire early in the morning on Aug. 14. 2017. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

An early morning fire destroyed a Las Vegas condominium on Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The incident occurred at the Indian Wells Condominiums near Durango Drive and Alta Drive just after 3 a.m.

A passerby reported the fire to 911 after seeing flames coming from the balcony of the upstairs unit. The caller alerted the occupants by throwing rocks at the windows of the unit.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the balcony and front door of the unit. When crews tried to enter the unit they found it fully involved in flames.

It took about 15 minutes for crews to bring the fire under control. Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit, the department said.

The fire gutted the upstairs unit and caused water damage to the downstairs united, the department said. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The two adults who live in the upstairs unit said they went on the patio to smoke a cigarette before going to bed. They were sleeping when the woke up to the sound of rocks hitting the window. When they got up to see who was throwing rocks they saw the fire, which had already broken through the patio door and spread to the drapes and the rest of the unit. They were able to escape without injury.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire investigators believe the blaze started on the balcony, the department said.

The pair who was sleeping in the downstairs unit said they woke up to the fire department knocking on their door, the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four displaced adults.

