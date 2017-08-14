Judge considering sanctions in Bundy standoff case in Nevada

A judge is considering sanctions against defendants in the Las Vegas retrial of four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons against federal land management agents to stop a round-up of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Monday rejected a defense bid for a mistrial, but said contentious testimony on Thursday by defendant Eric Parker was outside rules she had set and appeared to be a deliberate effort to invite jury "nullification" of charges.

Navarro eventually ordered Parker to step down from the witness stand, and government prosecutors want her to instruct jurors to disregard Parker's testimony altogether.

Parker's attorney, Jess Marchese, says defendants are being denied any ability to explain why they were at the Bundy ranch.

