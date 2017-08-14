Judge considering sanctions in Bundy standoff case in Nevada

Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A picture on social media of a dog dragging weights has people upset, but what's happening in the pictures is legal under Missouri Animal Protection Laws.More >
Las Vegas resident Bill Tsao says he is thankful to be alive after surviving a sudden heart attack while jogging.More >
Malia Jenae Carbaugh was reported missing by family members in Portland and Oregon City on Thursday.More >
A man with a history of "emotional issues" used a hammer to bludgeon his mother, his sister and another woman to death in his Long Island home on Saturday, police said.More >
Parents are claiming classism in the cafeteria. A letter, included with Lawton Chiles Middle Academy’s orientation packet, went home but Polk County Schools says it was a mistake.More >
The University of Phoenix Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, has the only motorized retractable field in the country - something the Raiders are looking at duplicating in Las Vegas.More >
