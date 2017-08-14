Warm weather expected for first week of school in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Warm weather expected for first week of school in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Cassandra Jones
A graphic shows the temperatures on Aug. 14, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) A graphic shows the temperatures on Aug. 14, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Residents in the Las Vegas Valley can look forward to great weather for the first full week of school. 

Sunny skies with afternoon gusts to 35 miles per hour are expected Monday.  

A cooling trend begins Monday and will continue through half of the week with daytime highs in the upper 90’s.

