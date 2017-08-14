2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas

Police said they are investigating a murder-suicide on Aug. 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of West Alexander Road, near Grand Canyon Drive, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it appears to be a domestic disturbance where a husband killed his wife, before killing himself.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.