2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas

2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas

Police said they are investigating a murder-suicide on Aug. 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police said they are investigating a murder-suicide on Aug. 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of West Alexander Road, near Grand Canyon Drive, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it appears to be a domestic disturbance where a husband killed his wife, before killing himself. 

