2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Alexander Road near Grand Canyon Drive

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on West Alexander Road near North Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of West Alexander Road at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said it appears to be a domestic disturbance where a husband killed his wife, before killing himself.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.