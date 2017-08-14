2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Alexander Road near Grand C - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Alexander Road near Grand Canyon Drive

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on West Alexander Road near North Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of West Alexander Road at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said it appears to be a domestic disturbance where a husband killed his wife, before killing himself. 

