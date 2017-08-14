Valley parents, kids countdown to the first day of school

Summer is over for students at Clark County School District schools.

“I’m nervous and anxious,” fourth grader Aadyn Jaime said.

In contrast, fifth grader Mary Cris Solano said she looked forward to showing off her new wardrobe.

“I love everything I bought from Justice,” Solano said.

Third grader Kai Mares was looking forward to a change in pace.

“I’m excited to go to school because I was really board at the house when we didn’t have nothing to do in the summer,” Mares said.

Parents said they were excited too.

“I’m happy for me,” CCSD grandparent Alma Lumpkin said. “I get to keep my days by myself while they’re at school.”

“I kind of miss them when they’re not home,” CCSD mom Daylin Fraizer said.

