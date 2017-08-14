3 kids, 5 adults displaced in apartment fire near Eastern and Bo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3 kids, 5 adults displaced in apartment fire near Eastern and Bonanza

Eight people were displaced after an apartment fire on Aug. 13, 2017. (Austin Turner / FOX5) Eight people were displaced after an apartment fire on Aug. 13, 2017. (Austin Turner / FOX5)
Three children and five adults were displaced from their homes Sunday from a damaging apartment fire near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the Green Tree Apartments on the 500 block of North 28th Street at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. The initial callers reported a fire in the yard behind the apartment. It had spread to an upstairs apartment when firefighters got there, LVFR said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in just a few minutes. and it was confined to one apartment unit, LVFR said. 

Damage was estimated at $70,000.

LVFR said fire investigators believe the fire started in a storage area behind the apartment and then spread. The cause was unknown.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

