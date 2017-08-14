Storms flood Las Vegas lion habitat

Thunderstorms ripped through the valley last week, flooding the Lion Habitat Ranch. Video showed rain and wind throwing umbrellas and breaking tables as the lions went to high ground to avoid water.

The president of the Lion Habitat Ranch, Keith Evans said this is the worst rain storm they’ve ever seen.

“Within 10 minutes it went from sunshine and bright to flooding the yards,” Evans said.

Most of the cats took shelter in their pens, but Evans said a few brave ones stayed outside.

“A couple of them stayed out and played with their balls in the water which was surprising cause with that much wind I thought they'd all be in but the other ones were all in their houses watching it go by."

The lion pens are designed to drain quickly, but Evans said when it rains that much that quickly, there’s going to be flooding no matter how it’s designed.

The lions weren’t the only ones effected by the rain. The giraffe at the ranch had to be taken inside a shelter to keep from being struck by lightning!

Evans said thankfully no animals were hurt, they just got a little dirty.

“They adjust, the biggest problem for us is the next day they're gonna get muddy,” Evans said.

Afterward, the habitat had to bathe 30 lions.

