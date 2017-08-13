Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Boulder Hwy and Harmon, suffers l - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Boulder Hwy and Harmon, suffers life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle close to a Walmart on Boulder Highway near Harmon Avenue, according to Metro Police.

Police said the pedestrian is at fault. He's a man in his 60s and is possibly homeless. 

He was taken to Sunrise Trauma with critical injuries, Metro said. 

