Thousands of fans attend Raiders Vegas Watch Party

Fans attend the Raiders Preseason Watch Party in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 2017. (FOX5)

Raider Nation made their presence felt at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday for a special preseason watch party.

UNLV, FOX5, KDAWN 720 AM and 102.7 The Coyote came together to kick off the NFL season by throwing an official Raiders Watch Party as the team opened the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals.

The exciting viewing party featured the Raiderettes, Raider alumni, the game on massive stadium screens, UNLV Rebel Girls and even a special FOX5 broadcast live from the Thomas and Mack.

The first 2500 ticketed guests were greeted with a free Raiders t-shirt with fans getting a chance to the many personalities in attendance.

