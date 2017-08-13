Thousands of fans attend Raiders Vegas Watch Party

Investigators confirmed 16-year-old Malia Carbaugh had a plane ticket for a Spirit Airlines flight from Portland International Airport to Las Vegas.More >
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
Police are investigating a critical scene early Thursday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A Henderson mother was fuming after finding out her daughter was dragged and injured at a Henderson daycare.More >
August 12th. Mark your calendar! That’s when the Perseid Meteor Shower will take place!More >
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective who got into a fight and fired two shots at a robbery suspect inside of an animal hospital last December has been fired from the department.More >
A man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts.More >
