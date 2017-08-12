Las Vegas man reunites with Good Samaritans who saved his life

A Valley family was searching for the Good Samaritans who saved a husband and father. (Faith Tanner/FOX5)

Las Vegas resident Bill Tsao says he is thankful to be alive after surviving a sudden heart attack while jogging.

Tsao credits a couple of Good Samaritans, Stephan Lim and Darrell McCoy, for helping to save his life.

"I saw him collapse and my first reaction was oh no, I just pulled over to the side, I got out of the car and my wife started calling 9-1-1," said Stephan Lim.

Lim and his wife were said to be the first to jump into action to render aide to Tsao.

"I checked his pulse, he didn't have one. So my first reaction was okay I have to do compression, I have to do something," Lim said.

Other witnesses also ran over to help the down jogger, including Darrell McCoy.

"He (Lim) is doing compressions and I asked 'Has anyone done any breaths yet?' The answer was no, so I waited for him to do the count and I gave Bill two breaths. He started back up again and we started counting together," McCoy said.

The two stayed with Tsao until an ambulance came and the men said they spent weeks wondering what had happened to him.

"The whole time, every day I drove by that street, I always thought to myself I wonder if he's okay. I wonder if he made it," Lim said.

Tsao then shared his story with FOX5, asking us to help him find these Good Samaritans.

"It's a good feeling, last time we saw Bill he was not doing so good," McCoy said.

Saturday, these strangers all came together again with their families, but this time for lunch and just like old friends.

"Thank goodness for these guys and thank goodness for FOX5 for helping us find each other," Tsao said.

