Thousands of Vegas students receive free school supplies

Back-to-school items distributed at The Salvation Army in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, 2017. (Cyndi Lundeberg/FOX5)

Thousands of students lined up to receive back-to-school items distributed at the Salvation Army in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The free school supply event started at 8 a.m. with people in line well before 6 a.m.

A recent back-to-school spending survey found parents spend around $630 on average to get their kids everything they need for the new school year.

FOX5, Henderson Hospital, and Subaru of Las Vegas wanted to assist the Salvation Army with lightening that load for at least 3,500 students with a Supply Our Students Drive.

One of the students in line Saturday morning was 12-year-old Luciano Foster, who is heading into middle school this year.

"Last year, at the end of the year all my friends were crying, my teachers were crying," he told a Salvation Army Volunteer. "I was even crying too, it was just like I'm sorry, but I'm going to miss this school!"

Understandably, Foster was a little nervous to be entering middle school, but he said he feels a little better knowing a few days before classes start he's getting all the supplies he needs.

The Salvation Army was giving out a number of items such as back packs, binders, paper pens, and notebooks to the students who lined up.

"I like the stuff in here!," Foster said as he made his way through the tables of supplies. "This is a cool thing," he said holding up a compass. "I'll be using this for school every day!"

And it wasn't just Luciano who was excited, the Salvation Army was ecstatic to be helping so many families in need.

"We raised $40,000 dollars and it's going to help all of these people!," said, Phillip Hollon, of the Salvation Army.

The Supply Our Students Drive is an annual Take 5 To Care event geared at helping many Las Vegas Valley families.

"Thank you, thank you!" Hollon said. "This is what it's all about the community coming together to help one another!"

