Raiders, officials taking turf tips from Phoenix stadium

The University of Phoenix Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals, has the only motorized retractable field in the country.

When the Raiders arrive in Las Vegas, they hope to be the second stadium in the United States with such a feature, and just the third in the world.

Fred Corsi is the Executive Director of Operations at the University of Phoenix Stadium, and he says he can go from a Metallica Concert to NFL game-ready in less than 16 hours.

“You’ve to go to do a lot more than just put football games on, doesn’t pay the rent, it really doesn’t,” said Corsi.

In the past few months, Corsi has met with the Raiders team officials a handful of times discussing the benefits of this kind of system. He says in his nine years of working in Glendale, it’s been a win-win on and off the field.

“Players like it a lot better, you play football on grass, not on synthetic carpet, the other advantage is you can do more with your building and that’s the goal with these buildings, it’s not to sit idle between football games, it’s to do other events,” said Corsi.

It takes just 75 minutes for the field to move from inside to out and outside to in, now that may be a little longer than a normal Game of Thrones episode, but the field weighs 19 million pounds, and in that time moves over 700 feet.

This operation is like four NASA Space Shuttles being moved the span of almost three football fields.

Corsi says for a domed stadium with grass, like what the one expected in Vegas, in order for the field to thrive it must be kept outside.

One of the other big advantages is when the field gets rolled inside, it creates over 400 more parking spaces, something that will come at a premium on Russell Road.

“Vegas is very similar to Phoenix in climate and land and the way it is, I think it would be a real bonus to have this type of activity in their stadium,” said Corsi.

