North Las Vegas police search for missing mother, 2 daughters

Kimberly Anahi Bautista, Yaretzi Bautista, and Evelyn Napoles pictured here have been reported missing by authorities. (NLVPD)

Authorities are looking for a mother and her two children after family reported them missing in North Las Vegas.

Kimberly Anahi Bautista, 20, her 2-year-old and 8-month-old daughters have been missing since Aug. 5, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Family informed police they have not had any contact with them since that Sunday and believe their lives are in danger.

Officers said Bautista resided in the 4700 block of Lawrence Street, near Lone Mountain and Losee Roads.

Authorities described the 20-year-old mother as a Hispanic female, about 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

The daughters, 2-year-old Evelyn Napoles and 8-month-old Yaretzi Bautista, were also described as Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

The three of them have no previous medical conditions, according to the family, and might be in a 2000 Honda with Nevada plates 79C957.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing persons was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.