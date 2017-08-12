Missing NLV mother, children found safe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Missing NLV mother, children found safe

Kimberly Anahi Bautista, Yaretzi Bautista, and Evelyn Napoles pictured here have been reported missing by authorities. (NLVPD) Kimberly Anahi Bautista, Yaretzi Bautista, and Evelyn Napoles pictured here have been reported missing by authorities. (NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A 20-year-old woman and her two daughters who hadn't been seen since Aug. 5 were found safe Saturday in Kingman, Ariz., according to North Las Vegas Police.

Family members had been concerned about the well-being of Kimberly Bautista and her two children.  Police thank citizens for their efforts in locating the woman and her daughters.

