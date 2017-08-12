Missing NLV mother, children found safe

Kimberly Anahi Bautista, Yaretzi Bautista, and Evelyn Napoles pictured here have been reported missing by authorities. (NLVPD)

A 20-year-old woman and her two daughters who hadn't been seen since Aug. 5 were found safe Saturday in Kingman, Ariz., according to North Las Vegas Police.

Family members had been concerned about the well-being of Kimberly Bautista and her two children. Police thank citizens for their efforts in locating the woman and her daughters.

