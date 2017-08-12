Conor McGregor shows off boxing moves during open workout in Las Vegas

Clad in a black and gold Versace robe with "McGregor the Notorious" written on the back, Conor McGregor displayed his boxing skills during an open workout at the UFC Headquarters on Friday. (FOX5)

Clad in a black and gold Versace robe with "McGregor the Notorious" written on the back, Conor McGregor displayed his boxing skills during an open workout at the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas Friday.

The workout came one day after cameras were invited to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s workout on Thursday, and two weeks before the two fighting legends are set to face off at T-Mobile Arena in one of the most-hyped boxing matches in recent history.

"It's going to be one hell of a historic event for people around the world and the city of Las Vegas," McGregor said.

The workout was the first chance cameras got to watch McGregor's boxing training, as he prepared for his first professional boxing match. But the UFC legend said he's no stranger to the sport.

"I've been boxing my whole life, I've been doing this my whole life," McGregor said.

McGregor is an underdog at the sportsbooks, but throughout the buildup to the fight, he has been extremely confident in his odds to win the fight against Mayweather. That confidence continued on Friday.

"My confidence comes from my work ethic," McGregor said. "You cant prepare for me, you can't prepare for me. You can't prepare for the movement, you can't prepare for any of it ... he will be unconscious in two rounds (if they use eight oz. gloves)"

But whatever happens at T-Mobile Arena, McGregor said he doesn't think this will be his last time in the ring.

"I like it on this side, it's good," McGregor said with a smile. "The build-up is good, the preparation is good, I love the sport of boxing, I love the sport of mixed martial arts, I just love fighting. So wherever there's a fight, you'll see me."

