Primm lotto players try their luck at two huge jackpots

People wrapped around the Primm Lotto Store to get their Mega Millions and Powerball tickets ahead of Friday night's drawing.

"We came today because we hope to win because there's a lot of money at stake and I only play when it's really high up," one Las Vegas resident said.

On Aug.11, the Mega Millions jackpot was at $393 million and the Powerball was at $356 million.

It's the first time in history both jackpots have been this high at the same time.

"I'm going to do 10 dollars on the Powerball and 10 tickets on the Mega. it would be lovely if I won," one lottery player said.

The jackpots are huge, but the chances of winning are extremely slim. The odds of winning either jackpot are nearly one in 300 million. The odds of winning both are one in 75 quadrillion.

However, some lottery players said they were still feeling confident.

"It's more fun when you play and win and I expect to win I never play to lose," one Las Vegas resident said.

Someone matched the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Aug. 12.

