Professional soccer officially coming to Las Vegas

Professional soccer is officially headed to Las Vegas with the announcement of a United States Soccer League expansion franchise awarded to the city to begin play in 2018.

Team owner Brett Lashbrook, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Ricki Y. Barlow made the announcement Friday that the Las Vegas would become the third expansion team to join the league in 2018.

The new franchise will play at Cashman Field, in Downtown Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas brings a significant level of excitement to the rapidly growing professional soccer landscape in the United States,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said. “The USL is leading this growth in the sport’s popularity and demand by identifying and securing thriving new markets, such as Las Vegas, which continues to drive the league toward its goal of becoming one of the top Division II leagues in the world, alongside the likes of the English Championship, Liga Adelante in Spain, and Germany’s 2. Bundesliga.”

“Las Vegas is a first-class sports city with a progressive sports-minded mayor and leadership, and an outstanding venue in Cashman Field that will create an exciting home for this club,” Papadakis said. “Furthermore, Brett Lashbrook brings significant soccer experience and is well-respected in the soccer industry, immediately adding to the already strong group of owners in the USL family. Those three qualities create a successful expansion market for the league as it continues to grow. We are excited for the plans Brett and his team have in store for the community, and for Las Vegas soccer fans who will finally have a club of their own.”

Following the announcement of the franchise, Lashbrook revealed the six potential team names still in the running, including Las Vegas FC, Las Vegas Lights, Las Vegas Action, Viva Vegas, Club Vegas and Las Vegas Silver. Fans can visit www.VegasProSoccer.com through Monday, Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT to vote for their favorite team name.

“This is the perfect sport at the perfect time for downtown Las Vegas. Soccer wonderfully represents the diversity of our community and Cashman Field provides the ideal home for us. Together with our fans we will create an authentic soccer experience similar to that seen around the globe – singing, dancing, chanting, drumming, flag waiving – you name it. Simply put, we are bringing the world’s most popular sport to the center of the world’s greatest city – and we couldn’t be more excited to bring professional soccer to Las Vegas,” Brett Lashbrook, Founder of Las Vegas Soccer said. “We also want to thank Mayor Goodman, Councilman Barlow and the entire City staff – their support and vision made today’s announcement possible.”

