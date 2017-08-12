Child abuse investigation underway at Henderson daycare

A Henderson mother was fuming after finding out her daughter was dragged and injured at a Henderson daycare.

Nina Pitts said she picked her five-year-old up from K.I.D.S. Academy in Henderson on Thursday and found out the child had bit her tongue. It wasn't until they got home that her daughter explained what happened.

"That's when she came to tell me the teacher had thrown her," Pitts said.

Friday morning, Pitts said she asked staff at the academy to show her surveillance video from the day before.

"You can see in the video that she walked back with aggression, and went back and stomped and just slammed her on the ground, and that's not what you do to anybody. Let alone a five-year-old," Pitts said.

She said staff told her the teacher involved had been fired. Pitts said she decided to get Henderson Police involved.

"I'm going to the police and I don't care. It's not about the school, the school didn't do anything wrong, its about the teacher the individual," she said.

Henderson Police said they had assigned a detective to look into the alleged abuse. K.I.D.S. Academy refused to comment until the owner was available. Pitts said she wanted to get this story out to the public so parents would listen to their children.

"Listen to your kids, look for the signs, are there mysterious bruises? are they acting out? or they don't like one teacher versus the other, just to be aware," she said.

