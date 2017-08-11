Barricaded man injured in Las Vegas apartment fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Barricaded man injured in Las Vegas apartment fire

A man who was barricaded inside a burning apartment suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

Crews responded to the incident at 4 p.m. at the Copper Creek Apartments at 9490 South Bermuda Road, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard. 

Arriving crews found smoke coming from the balcony of a second-floor apartment. Firefighters entered the apartment through the locked door and extinguished the bulk of the fire when they were informed that a man was barricaded in the apartment and possibly had a weapon. Firefighters left the apartment without their equipment and evacuated bystanders to a safe area. 

Las Vegas Metro police responded and took the man into custody after 25 minutes. The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

After the suspect was taken into custody, firefighters re-entered the apartment and extinguished the fire, the department said. 

No firefighters or bystanders were injured, the department said. 

Initial damage was estimated at $5,000, according to the department. 

The Henderson Fire Department responded to assist the department. 

