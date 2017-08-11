CCFD searching for man seen in flooded wash

The Clark County Fire Department said they were looking for someone who was reportedly screaming for help as he was being washed down a flooded wash Friday.

Crews responded to the incident at 5:58 p.m. in a wash near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road.

Just before 7 p.m., the department said crews were unable to locate anyone in the water.

15 people were involved in the rescue operation, the department said.

