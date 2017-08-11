MSCO: Swimmer dies at Lake Havasu

A 54-year-old swimmer died at Lake Havasu Thursday evening, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The MSCO said at about 7 p.m. deputies responded to the scene where two female administered CPR to their friend, James White, of California.

According to the sheriff's office, White was operating a boating with his girlfriend and another female friend when they decided to stop and turn off the boat in the North Basin. Both women jumped in the water for a swim and eventually got back on board. White also jumped into the water without a life jacket. The wind eventually kicked up and distanced him from the boat. White started to submerge in the water and one of the women jumped back in to help him. The two women were able to get him back on the boat and started CPR.

The women were inexperienced with operating the boat but were able to get it to the shore where medical personnel declared White deceased.

The MSCO said White had a history of medical issues.

The incident remains under investigation as autopsy results are pending, according to MSCO.

