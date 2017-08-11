Teachers, parents concerned about background checks for school volunteers

The beginning of school is right around the corner, but Nevada teachers may have a little less help this year.

A new law has some teachers and parents concerned. It requires background checks on volunteers in schools. The biggest concern for both the schools and parents is that this may cut the number of volunteers schools are used to, and depend on.

Charles Hoke’s wife volunteers at their daughter’s school, McCaw Elementary.

“My initial reaction is that's a good idea because we want the kids to be safe,” Hoke said.

But parents are required to pay the $60 background check fee and the process can take a while.

“I also know that most of the schools here in Nevada are short staffed anyway and they need volunteers cause they don't have enough. And you're just putting the schools in a position where they're gonna be even more short-handed which means our children suffer on the other hand for not getting the help and support they need in the classroom,” Hoke said.



Another concern was that making parents pay could keep low income parents from being able to help.

“My wife has been a stay at home mom but that means you know we don't have as much disposable income as we would if we were both working. But if we're both working then my wife can't volunteer either,” Hoke said.

CCSD said they're working with the state to try and figure out a solution. District staff said this is obviously something they're concerned about too because those volunteers are so crucial.

