Slot player hits $11.8 million jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

VP and GM of Fremont hotel-casino Jim Sullivan, jackpot winner Rodolfo T., and Slot Director Salinda Conklin. (Courtesy: Boyd Gaming) VP and GM of Fremont hotel-casino Jim Sullivan, jackpot winner Rodolfo T., and Slot Director Salinda Conklin. (Courtesy: Boyd Gaming)
A lucky visitor cashed in on a multi-million dollar jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino.

Slot player Rodolfo T. hit an $11.8 million Megabucks Jackpot Tuesday night at the Fremont hotel-casino. 

Boyd Gaming said the man made a max-bet wager on the Megabucks Double 3x4x5x pay game to win the life-changing jackpot.

"The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Jim Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of Fremont hotel-casino. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot."

The winning wager marked the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme in 2017.

