Report: Suspect admitted to killing man outside Las Vegas home

Police said they are investigating a homicide on Dewey Drive. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the driveway of his home Wednesday confessed to the crime, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report for 18-year-old Demario Lofton-Robinson stated he confessed to attempting to rob the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Gabriel Valenzuela, while he stood in front of his home.

Police originally stated that Valenzuela may have caught two suspects committing a crime when he arrived at his home in the 5500 block of Dewey Drive, near Lindell Road and Russell Road. Valenzuela said something to the suspects before he was shot in his driveway.

Lofton-Robinson confessed to aiming a handgun at Valenzuela's chest and firing one round.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center for attempted robbery and open murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.