Fremont Street to feature Linkin Park, Chester Bennington

Fremont Street Experience shown at night in this undated photo. (File/FOX5)

The Fremont Street Experience has announced it will celebrate the life of singer-songwriter Chester Bennington.

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the five-block entertainment district will honor Bennington with a six-minute light and sound show.

Fremont Street's presentation will be the official worldwide premiere of Linkin Park’s new Viva Vision music video montage, according to the experience.

The former frontman of the Linkin Park rock group took his own life in California on July 20.

Linkin Park fans are invited to come together under the multi-media canopy to pay tribute to the singer starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19.

A few of the band’s iconic hits included in the show will be "In The End,” “Burn It Down” and “Numb.”

The Viva Vision show will run at the top of every hour from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

