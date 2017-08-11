Chance of thunderstorms in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Chance of thunderstorms in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The threat of showers and thunderstorms return to Southern Nevada Friday.

FOX5's Cassandra Jones says the best chances for rain will be in the mountains, but conditions are favorable to see some activity in the Las Vegas Valley.

The best time frame for storms to develop appears to be from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. on Friday with temperatures remaining seasonal for this time of year.

