Chance of thunderstorms in Southern Nevada

The threat of showers and thunderstorms return to Southern Nevada Friday.

FOX5's Cassandra Jones says the best chances for rain will be in the mountains, but conditions are favorable to see some activity in the Las Vegas Valley.

The best time frame for storms to develop appears to be from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. on Friday with temperatures remaining seasonal for this time of year.

Stay with FOX5 for continued weather updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.