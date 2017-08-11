Henderson teacher has top-notch classroom for students

Ms. Humphrey's classroom with stage and microphones at Somerset Academy. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

The days of desks and chalkboards only in classrooms are definitely in the past.

As one Henderson teacher has stepped up the classroom setting with a stage and microphones.

Ms. Humphrey at Somerset Academy has one of the coolest and organized classrooms around as she is ready for the first day of school.

The fourth-grade teacher prepared her room over the summer break to be top-notch for her students.

FOX5's Mike Doria toured her upgraded classroom on Friday.

#DoriaStory: On @FOX5Vegas this morning I'm showing you the coolest (and most organized) classroom EVER at Somerset Academy. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/uqNYu96Yc0 — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) August 11, 2017

