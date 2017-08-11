Henderson teacher has top-notch classroom for students - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson teacher has top-notch classroom for students

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mike Doria
Connect
and Jordan Gartner
Connect
Ms. Humphrey's classroom with stage and microphones at Somerset Academy. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Ms. Humphrey's classroom with stage and microphones at Somerset Academy. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
Ms. Humphrey's upgraded classroom at Somerset Academy. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Ms. Humphrey's upgraded classroom at Somerset Academy. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

The days of desks and chalkboards only in classrooms are definitely in the past.  

As one Henderson teacher has stepped up the classroom setting with a stage and microphones.

Ms. Humphrey at Somerset Academy has one of the coolest and organized classrooms around as she is ready for the first day of school.

The fourth-grade teacher prepared her room over the summer break to be top-notch for her students.

FOX5's Mike Doria toured her upgraded classroom on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.