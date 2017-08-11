Domestic dispute leads to barricade situation in northeast Vegas

Police had Mt. Hood Street closed due to a barricade situation on Aug. 11, 2017 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro at the scene of a barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas on Aug. 11, 2017 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro police were called to a domestic dispute early Friday morning that caused road closures in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Waterdragon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Washington Avenue, before 4 a.m.

Metro said a man refused to leave a residence in that area after a domestic dispute call and street closures were in place in the neighborhood.

Viewers informed FOX5 that SWAT officers were also called to the scene to assist in the situation.

No injuries were initially reported by Metro in the incident.

