City of Henderson talks social media ahead of new school year

Even though the Clark County School District doesn't have a formal social media plan in place, city leaders reached out to parents to help them monitor their kids online.

“I think it’s important for parents to understand it’s their responsibility to keep their kids safe,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “They should look at how their parents use their phones or computers or social media to make sure they know what their kids are up to.”

Henderson parents like Amanda Williams said they appreciated the city effort. Williams expected to see the school district's new social media policy in place by the start of this school year.

“Why isn’t that in place? I’d like to know,” Williams said.

The school district had a board meeting Thursday, where officials explained the decision to postpone the vote to enact the social media policy.

The district decided to wait to get clarification on part of the policy that includes new state required background checks for some volunteers.

Williams’ son is scheduled to start fifth grade at J. Marlan Walker on Monday.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and covered a range of back to school topics. The Henderson Police Department was also on hand to offer social media tips.

“Use strong passwords, lock your devices when you’re not in, and never give out your location on social media,” Acting Chief Todd Peters recommended to parents.

Other tips: Enable privacy settings, do not over share and be conscious about where devices are connected to wifi.

