Man's best friend saves valley veteran

Randy Dexter, a valley Army veteran, credits his dog Captain with saving his life.

"He saved my life man, he's made it better than I ever thought it could be, without a doubt," Dexter said.

Dexter served in Iraq twice as a combat medic and developed post traumatic stress disorder as a result.

"On April 5, 2005, my squad was hit with an improvised explosive device," Dexter said.

He said he wasn't the same when he returned.

"I was drinking very heavily to try to self-medicate and it was having a toll on my life," he said.

The drinking was also taking a toll on his family. Dexter has a wife and three kids. He didn't like taking medicine because of the side effects, but without them going out in public was too stressful.

"I was loosing hope because I thought that I had tried everything," he said.

Then he said he learned about K9's for Warriors, the country's biggest provider of service dogs for veterans who have PTSD.

K9's partners with Bayer to train rescue dogs to be service dogs. They then match the pups with their veteran.

"He's like some of the medication I need with a slobbery kiss and the commands I'm able to do with him, prevents the need for those medications," Dexter said.

Dexter is set to graduate from UNLV with a communications degree. He works in the veterans office helping his fellow vets. He said he wants to continue to advocate for service dogs and their benefits in helping PTSD.

"It's been three years, we've accomplished a lot more than I ever thought possible," he said.

