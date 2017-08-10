Mayweather showing plenty of confidence, no signs of rust in workout

It was media mayhem at the Mayweather Boxing Gym, more than 200 people showed up just to see Floyd Money Mayweather Jr. work out. He was two hours late, but when he arrived, the 40-year old still put on a show.

After two years of retirement, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was back in the ring.

Thursday afternoon the five-division world champion showed no signs of rust, but that's because he said he had to knock it off.

"Physically, it’s been rough. In the beginning, it's been rough, but I'm great now, I'm happy, training camp is going smooth," Mayweather said.

When Mayweather meets up with Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 there won't be a belt on the line, just his undefeated 49-0 record.

"Every time I go out there, it's a risk. Every time you go out there, you compete, you fight, you are taking a risk," Mayweather said.

Mayweather went through a routine media workout with some shadow boxing, he worked the bag and showed off the footwork.

"The older you get, the harder it is to pick things back up. It has taken him a while to get back in the groove, but he's in the groove now," Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe said.

"I just got to be Floyd Mayweather, do what I do best, follow the rules, go out there and fight and be at my best," Mayweather said.

Also in the gym were a couple fighters who will appear on the under-card for the Mayweather McGregor bout, including Badou Jack, who will fight for a light heavy weight championship.

"Just to be part of it, is a blessing. They've been working on my fight for a long time, and finally it's official. We're going to have a good time," Badou Jack said.

A good time for Floyd Mayweather means money, something he expects to see a lot of, win or lose.

"This is not just a fight, this is an event. An event is different from a fight. Fights happen all the time, but events are record-breaking," Mayweather said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.