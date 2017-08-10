Til death do us part: Signs your spouse might kill you

Las Vegas has seen a string of domestic violence related murders in the past month, but what drives a person to kill their loved one?

FOX5 reached out to Dr. Robi Ludwig, psychotherapist and author of “’Till death do us part: Love, Marriage, and the mind of the killer spouse.”

“The killer spouse really views their partner as interfering with them having the life they want to have,” Dr. Ludwig explained. ”Sometimes they have the fantasy that they're killing off the bad part of their partner and that's why in some cases you see the murder-suicides for some of these abusive situations.”

She looked at some of the recent domestic violence-related murder cases in Las Vegas, including the murder-suicide where police saID John Lunetta killed his girlfriend, their 1-year-old child, the family dog, and then himself.

“It's very possible that this man was very dependent. He would get overly dependent on each woman that he was with, perhaps idealize each woman thinking that the woman would save him from himself or offer him this idyllic, happily ever after, and when that doesn't happen he gets tremendously disappointed and gets enraged,” Dr. Ludwig said.

She said that case sounds similar to the murder-suicide where police say Tyler Knaub tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and did kill their 4-year-old child before killing himself.

“This could be a person who felt really ill like this person is not going to leave me and so I'm gonna kill everybody to make sure that we can be together in the afterlife,” Dr. Ludwig said.

As for the most recent murder of Makayla Rhiner, the woman who police said was stabbed and killed by her ex-boyfriend in her garage, Dr. Ludwig says it sounds like abandonment.

“That's a perfect example of somebody who sounds like an abandonment killer right? Somebody who feels like they were abandoned. It sounds like he had stalker tendencies. Sometimes the stalker really believes the relationship is not over until they say it's over,” Dr. Ludwig said.

So how do you know if your partner could snap one day? Dr. Ludwig said there are signs you should never ignore.

“Somebody who sees violence, somebody who is a blamer, somebody who is a control freak, somebody who states that they will kill a partner, somebody who is drug addicted and not in their right mind,” Dr. Ludwig warns. “Listen out for a person's past history. If they have a past history that's very negative with family members or with previous partners where they seem to hate the opposite sex. That's not curable.”

She added that if your partner ever said “I’m going to kill you” or “you’re going to be dead one day” take that seriously. That’s more than a red flag and she said it can be an indicator of future plans. And to stay away from that type of person, Dr. Ludwig advised starting with yourself.

“The healthier you are, the healthier the partner you're going to attract,” Dr. Ludwig said.

