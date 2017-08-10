Stolen motorcycle rider killed in Valley crash identified

Nevada Highway Patrol at the scene of a fatal crash on US-95 on Aug.6, 2017. (LVACS)

A man who was riding a stolen motorcycle when it crashed on U.S. 95 Sunday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the man was identified as 21-year-old Daisjurr McClain II. He died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol said McClain was riding a stolen Yamaha motorcycle at high speed on U.S. 95 near Centennial Parkway when he applied heavy brakes and lost control of the bike. McClain ended up lying in one of the travel lanes.

A motorist tried to slow down traffic and assist McClain but another person driving an Audi hit him, NHP said.

McClain was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and was cooperating with troopers, NHP said.

