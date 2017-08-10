Mayweather-McGregor card to feature world title fights

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena. (File)

The undercard for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor mega-fight was announced Thursday.

The four-fight pay-per-view event opens with undefeated rising cruiserweight contender Andrew "The Beast" Tabiti taking on two-time world champion Steve "U.S.S." Cunningham in a 10-round bout for the USBA cruiserweight title.

The second bout will feature WBA Light Heavyweight Titlist Nathan Cleverly defending his title against former 168-pound world champion Badou Jack "The Ripper," as Jack is stepping up in weight to get a chance at this matchup.

In a co-featured bout, undefeated rising star Gervonta "Tank" Davis will make his second defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship against undefeated challenger Francisco Fonseca. The 22-year-old Davis will look to continue his reign as the youngest current champion from the U.S.

"This undercard includes three meaningful matches featuring fighters we've seen develop over the years on Showtime," said Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Showtime Sports.

Of course, the night is then scheduled to conclude with the long-anticipated boxing match between the great prizefighter Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC star Conor McGregor.

"What a night this will be for fight fans," said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions in a press release. "Not only will they witness a first of its kind main event, but they will also see two incredible world title fights."

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the pay-per-view broadcast will be aired on Showtime.

