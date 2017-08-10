Lawsuit over 'sexy' Statue of Liberty postage stamp set for trial

Is the Statue of Liberty replica in Las Vegas "sexier" than the Statue of Liberty in New York City? An embarrassing mishap involving the United States Postal Service and the Statue of Liberty is heading to federal court.

Back in 2011, the USPS meant to use the actual statue on its forever stamp but instead accidentally used the Las Vegas replica.

The employee overseeing the creation of the stamp reportedly selected a Getty image of Lady Liberty in front of the New York-New York hotel-casino by mistake and printed four billion copies. The case is headed to trial in the United States Court of Federal Claims in September, where a judge will determine if the government will have to pay for that mistake.

Robert Davidson, the artist of the Las Vegas replica, took the postal service to court and filed a copyright lawsuit with the claim that his version was used without permission. He said that his version of the Statue of Liberty is more "sultry" and "sexier than the original"

The case has been a court battle ever since, but recently the court said it couldn't rule on whether Davidson's replica was different enough from the real thing to qualify for copyright infringement.

"I mean I don't know that either of them are overly sexy but if I have to pick I'm gonna pick this one!," tourist Becca Anderson laughed. "I feel like she has a slimmer face... A little bit more pouty lips."

Even though she preferred the statue in Las Vegas and said she could tell the differences side by side, Anderson said she couldn't tell the differences based on simply looking at the postage stamp.

"Based on that small segment of her, no. I don't think he has a case," she said.

"I wouldn't say that it's sexier. I understand that it's different," tourist Xavier Peterson said. "He obviously does just want money, but I think at the same time it's still like a copyright thing."

If they had to choose, Peterson and her boyfriend Jacob Walker said they still think the original Statue of Liberty is sexier.

"I think that she had a slightly rougher night, but she's still hotter you know what I mean?" he said. "If I'm being completely honest, just the femininity of this picture is sexier."

Hey, uh, weird question but.... which Statue of Liberty do you think is more "sexy"? (Vote in poll below) pic.twitter.com/NRC2f3Z8fL — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 11, 2017

Hey, uh, weird question but.... which Statue of Liberty do you think is more "sexy"? (See comparison above) — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.