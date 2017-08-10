Lady Liberty on Las Vegas Strip part of lawsuit with postal service

An embarrassing mishap involving the United States Postal Service and the Statue of Liberty is heading to federal court.

Back in 2011, a dispute says USPS meant to use the actual statue on its forever stamp but instead used the Las Vegas replica.

The employee overseeing the creation of the stamp reportedly selected a Getty image of Lady Liberty in front of the New York-New York hotel-casino by mistake and printed four billion copies.

Robert Davidson, the artist of the Vegas replica, took the postal service to court and filed a copyright lawsuit with the claim that his version was used without permission.

The case has been a court battle ever since, but recently the court said it couldn't rule on whether Davidson's replica was different enough from the real thing to qualify for copyright infringement.



Davidson has since said he disagrees with the court and that his version of the statue was “more fresh” and “sexier than the original.”

The case is headed to trial in the United States Court of Federal Claims in September where a judge will weigh the facts from both sides.

