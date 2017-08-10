New additions, classrooms welcome students at Faith Lutheran

Look inside at one of the new state-of-the-art classrooms at Faith Lutheran on Aug. 10, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Students at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School returned to class Thursday with a couple of new additions to the campus.

The WCG Business & Entrepreneurship Academy will be compromised of project-based courses that will give students experience in multiple business disciplines, according to the school.

Students will learn the essentials of business from creating a business plan for professional review, participate in MicroBank and starting their own business.

They will also learn the foundations of personal finance, accounting, marketing, finance, economics and cutting-edge principles to their leadership style.

The business set includes a corporate lobby, state-of-the-art audio/visual, and a video system that will run the NY Stock Exchange ticker.

Another addition at the school is the Film & Broadcast Academy’s new innovative classroom that will provide students the opportunity to delve into the art and craft of visual storytelling - honing their skills in preparation for a competitive field.

This academy will give students access to top media technology.

Advanced cameras, drones, and a state-of-the-art production studio will be available, according to the school, with a recording studio where students can create and produce their own films.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.